Events going on in Oakmont and Plum this week

Having a hard time finding things to do in Oakmont and Plum this week?

Here are a few suggestions:

• Oakmont Carnegie Library at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. showcases the work of Pittsburgh artist Erin Remaley this month.

Remaley is an elementary art teacher from Shaler Area School District. Her work includes watercolor paintings, linocut prints and altered books.

The artwork will be on display at the library throughout the month.

Email the artist at aftermidnightink@gmail.com. Call 412-828-9532 for more information.

• Gentle Yoga with instructor Cora Fetchko is set for 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library.

The program is suitable for all levels and no registration is necessary.

• Meditation with a Monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height’s Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation. The program is offered every Tuesday evening.

• Tai Chi with Jeri McCutcheon will take place at the Oakmont library from 10-11 a.m. Thursday. It is free and open to the public.

It is designed to increase energy, reduce stress, build coordination, improve balance and refine posture. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and flat sole shoes.

• Plum Community Library hosts Music Together, a program for parents and children ages birth through 5 years old, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 449 Center New Texas Road. Space is limited. Registration is available at the library.

• The Plum library’s movie matinee will be “Mama Mia” at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Popcorn will be provided.

• Creative Coding is offered at the plum library 6-7 p.m. Tuesday. Children in grades 2-8 can learn basic computer programming skills and create their own story board and designs.

It is a three-part class. Registration is required. Call 412-798-7323 for more information.

• The Oaks Theater hosts an open jam night 8 p.m. Thursday at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont.

Local legends and up-and-coming talent may perform. It’s free to play and there’s no cover charge. Doors open at 7 p.m.

More information is available online at theoakstheater.com/events or by calling 412-828-6322.

