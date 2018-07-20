Audubon Society returns to the Oaks Theater in Oakmont for another lecture series installment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania continues its lecture series at Oaks Theater in Oakmont.

Guest lecturer Chris Kubiak will discuss the life of the monarch butterfly and give an update on the bald eagles of Western Pennsylvania 7 p.m. July 25 at 310 Allegheny River Blvd.

Opening act will be the acoustic stylings of guitarists John Maione and Rusty Liberatore.

The event is presented by the Audubon Society and Wishful Wednesday Productions.

Tickets are between $15 and $20 and are available at theoakstheater.com.

Proceeds support the continued operations of the Audubon Society’s bald eagle webcams.

Call 412-828-6322 for more information.

