Street sale, environmental discussions and movie matinee among things to do in Oakmont and Plum this week

Wondering what’s going on in Oakmont and Plum this week?

Here are some of the highlights:

Oakmont Chamber of Commerce presents its annual street sale rain or shine 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday along Allegheny River Boulevard.

The boulevard will be closed from Pennsylvania to Washington avenues. Space from Washington Avenue to the Oakmont Deli will be limited due to construction.

More than 75 vendors have scheduled to participate. There will be games for children, various food and information booths, gift basket raffles and more.

More information is available online at Oakmont-pa.com .

Oakmont planning commission will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the borough building, 767 Fifth St.

The commission is expected to discuss the borough’s pending oil and gas well ordinance. Its latest version was posted online via the borough’s website .

Plum Community Library hosts hosts a movie matinee 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

The movie is the Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast.” Popcorn will be provided.

Musical Munchkins, a program for children ages 3-5 with string players from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, will take place 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library.

Family Fun Night is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the library.

Children of all ages and their parents are invited to a 50’s, 60’s and 70’s dance party called “Blast From the Past.”

People are encouraged to dress in clothing styles from those eras and party with deejay Alan Grossberger.

All Plum library programs are free. Call 412-798-7323 for more information or visit the library to register.

Oakmont Carnegie Library offers Gentle Yoga with instructor Cora Fetchko 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. The program is suitable for all levels and no registration is necessary.

Meditation with a Monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height’s Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation. The program is offered every Tuesday evening.

Tai Chi with Jeri McCutcheon will take place at the Oakmont library from 10-11 a.m. Thursday. It is free and open to the public.

Oakmont library programs are free. Call 412-828-9532 or go to oakmontlibrary.org for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.