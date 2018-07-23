Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Street sale, environmental discussions and movie matinee among things to do in Oakmont and Plum this week

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, July 23, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Oakmont Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Street Sale Saturday along Allegheny River Boulevard.
Oakmont Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Street Sale Saturday along Allegheny River Boulevard.

Updated 6 hours ago

Wondering what’s going on in Oakmont and Plum this week?

Here are some of the highlights:

  • Oakmont Chamber of Commerce presents its annual street sale rain or shine 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday along Allegheny River Boulevard.

The boulevard will be closed from Pennsylvania to Washington avenues. Space from Washington Avenue to the Oakmont Deli will be limited due to construction.

More than 75 vendors have scheduled to participate. There will be games for children, various food and information booths, gift basket raffles and more.

More information is available online at Oakmont-pa.com .

  • Oakmont planning commission will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the borough building, 767 Fifth St.

The commission is expected to discuss the borough’s pending oil and gas well ordinance. Its latest version was posted online via the borough’s website .

  • Plum Community Library hosts hosts a movie matinee 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

The movie is the Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast.” Popcorn will be provided.

  • Musical Munchkins, a program for children ages 3-5 with string players from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, will take place 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library.

  • Family Fun Night is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the library.

Children of all ages and their parents are invited to a 50’s, 60’s and 70’s dance party called “Blast From the Past.”

People are encouraged to dress in clothing styles from those eras and party with deejay Alan Grossberger.

All Plum library programs are free. Call 412-798-7323 for more information or visit the library to register.

  • Oakmont Carnegie Library offers Gentle Yoga with instructor Cora Fetchko 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. The program is suitable for all levels and no registration is necessary.
  • Meditation with a Monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height’s Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation. The program is offered every Tuesday evening.
  • Tai Chi with Jeri McCutcheon will take place at the Oakmont library from 10-11 a.m. Thursday. It is free and open to the public.

Oakmont library programs are free. Call 412-828-9532 or go to oakmontlibrary.org for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me