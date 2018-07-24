Plum School District's back to school schedules announced

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum School District officials announced back to school activities at their respective buildings.

First day of classes for students in grades 1-12 is Aug. 28. First day of kindergarten is Aug. 30.

Holiday Park Elementary at 312 Holiday Park Drive will host student orientation from 10-11 a.m. Aug. 14, and self-guided tours from noon-7 p.m. Aug. 21. Its principal is Fran Sciullo.

Center Elementary at 201 Center New Texas Road will have self-guided tours 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Aug. 20, and a welcome social is planned later that day from 6-8 p.m. Its principal is Jason Knisely.

Pivik Elementary at 151 School Road will have self-guided tours 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Aug. 20, and a welcome social is planned later that day from 6-8 p.m. It’s principal is Kristen Gestrich.

Oblock Junior High at 440 Presque Isle Drive will have seventh grade orientation 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 14 and self-guided tours noon-7 p.m. Aug. 21. Its principal is Joe Fishell.

Plum High School at 900 Elicker Road hosts freshman orientation 9 a.m. Aug. 14. Its principal is Justin Stephans.

Kindergarten orientation at Center and Pivik is scheduled for 9:30-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29.

Students who’s last name starts with A through L should attend Aug. 28. All others attend Aug. 29.

Open house at Center and Pivik is set for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 4. Open house for Holiday Park is 6-8 p.m. Sept. 6, Oblock Junior High 6-8 p.m. Sept. 11 and high school open house from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13.

More information about school schedules is available at pbsd.k12.pa.us.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.