Plum/Oakmont

Plum School District's back to school schedules announced

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 4:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Plum School District officials announced back to school activities at their respective buildings.

First day of classes for students in grades 1-12 is Aug. 28. First day of kindergarten is Aug. 30.

Holiday Park Elementary at 312 Holiday Park Drive will host student orientation from 10-11 a.m. Aug. 14, and self-guided tours from noon-7 p.m. Aug. 21. Its principal is Fran Sciullo.

Center Elementary at 201 Center New Texas Road will have self-guided tours 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Aug. 20, and a welcome social is planned later that day from 6-8 p.m. Its principal is Jason Knisely.

Pivik Elementary at 151 School Road will have self-guided tours 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Aug. 20, and a welcome social is planned later that day from 6-8 p.m. It’s principal is Kristen Gestrich.

Oblock Junior High at 440 Presque Isle Drive will have seventh grade orientation 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 14 and self-guided tours noon-7 p.m. Aug. 21. Its principal is Joe Fishell.

Plum High School at 900 Elicker Road hosts freshman orientation 9 a.m. Aug. 14. Its principal is Justin Stephans.

Kindergarten orientation at Center and Pivik is scheduled for 9:30-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29.

Students who’s last name starts with A through L should attend Aug. 28. All others attend Aug. 29.

Open house at Center and Pivik is set for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 4. Open house for Holiday Park is 6-8 p.m. Sept. 6, Oblock Junior High 6-8 p.m. Sept. 11 and high school open house from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13.

More information about school schedules is available at pbsd.k12.pa.us.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

