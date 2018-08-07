Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Activities this week in Plum and Oakmont

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 5:09 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Looking for things to do in Plum and Oakmont this week?

Here are some ideas:

  • Oakmont Lions Club presents its inaugural Night Out 7 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Park. The event is to honor the community’s first responders. Free food and drink will be available.
  • Oakmont Carnegie Library at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. hosts a month-long exhibit of photography by James Sabulsky of Lower Burrell. The exhibit features photos of small towns and historic sites of Pittsburgh, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia to name a few.
  • Tai chi with Jeri McCutcheon is set for 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Oakmont library. It is open to all levels of experience. The class is designed to reduce stress, improve balance, build coordination and refine posture. Participants should wear comfortable clothing.

More information about Oakmont library’s free programs is available at oakmontlibrary.org or by calling 412-828-9532.

  • Plum Community Center at 499 Center New Texas Road hosts a yoga class 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
  • Line dancing classes are offered 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the community center.
  • Presbyterian SeniorCare Network Executive Director Carrie Chiusano will lead a lunch and learn about dementia and hands-on care at the center 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

More information about community center programs is available at plumcommunitycenter.org or by calling 412-795-2330.

  • Michael Griffin, an escape artist featured on the show America’s Got Talent, will perform at the Oaks Theater 7:30 p.m. Friday at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont. He possesses the uncanny ability to free himself from any extreme escape challenge known to man, from water-sealed oil drums, an assortment of complex police restraints, to mental hospitals, coffins, and other perilous escapes. Tickets range from $18 to $24 and are available online at bit.ly/2AQtj3D .

