Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Oakmont Lions Club's inaugural Night Out event recognizes borough first responders

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 6:33 p.m.
Exploring an Oakmont VFD fire truck at the Oakmont Night Out on Tuesday, August 7. The event, sponsored by the Oakmont Lions Club, was held to recognized and show the community's appreciation for first their responders. It was the first of what organizers hope will become become an annual activity. Craig Aber (right), of the Oakmont Fire Department, demonstrates some of the fire departments equipment to Ralph Hayes and Peter DiSanza, members of the Lions. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Exploring an Oakmont VFD fire truck at the Oakmont Night Out on Tuesday, August 7. The event, sponsored by the Oakmont Lions Club, was held to recognized and show the community's appreciation for first their responders. It was the first of what organizers hope will become become an annual activity. Craig Aber (right), of the Oakmont Fire Department, demonstrates some of the fire departments equipment to Ralph Hayes and Peter DiSanza, members of the Lions. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Exploring an Oakmont VFD fire truck at the Oakmont Night Out on Tuesday, August 7. The event, sponsored by the Oakmont Lions Club, was held to recognized and show the community's appreciation for first their responders. It was the first of what organizers hope will become become an annual activity. Noah Prosky, 11 and Owen Meeks, 9, learn what all the dials and gages are used for from firefighter Craig Aber. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Exploring an Oakmont VFD fire truck at the Oakmont Night Out on Tuesday, August 7. The event, sponsored by the Oakmont Lions Club, was held to recognized and show the community's appreciation for first their responders. It was the first of what organizers hope will become become an annual activity. Noah Prosky, 11 and Owen Meeks, 9, learn what all the dials and gages are used for from firefighter Craig Aber. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Exploring an Oakmont VFD fire truck at the Oakmont Night Out on Tuesday, August 7. The event, sponsored by the Oakmont Lions Club, was held to recognized and show the community's appreciation for first their responders. It was the first of what organizers hope will become become an annual activity. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Exploring an Oakmont VFD fire truck at the Oakmont Night Out on Tuesday, August 7. The event, sponsored by the Oakmont Lions Club, was held to recognized and show the community's appreciation for first their responders. It was the first of what organizers hope will become become an annual activity. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Exploring an Oakmont VFD fire truck at the Oakmont Night Out on Tuesday, August 7. The event, sponsored by the Oakmont Lions Club, was held to recognized and show the community's appreciation for first their responders. It was the first of what organizers hope will become become an annual activity. Glenn Stotler, 3 (center front) is excited to receive a fireman's hat from volunteer firefighter Kevin Rook. Looking on are Ray Rogers, jr., Ray Rogers, Sr., and Pat Craighan, of the fire department, and Glenn's big sister, Penelope, Stotler, 8. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Exploring an Oakmont VFD fire truck at the Oakmont Night Out on Tuesday, August 7. The event, sponsored by the Oakmont Lions Club, was held to recognized and show the community's appreciation for first their responders. It was the first of what organizers hope will become become an annual activity. Glenn Stotler, 3 (center front) is excited to receive a fireman's hat from volunteer firefighter Kevin Rook. Looking on are Ray Rogers, jr., Ray Rogers, Sr., and Pat Craighan, of the fire department, and Glenn's big sister, Penelope, Stotler, 8. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Exploring an Oakmont VFD fire truck at the Oakmont Night Out on Tuesday, August 7. The event, sponsored by the Oakmont Lions Club, was held to recognized and show the community's appreciation for first their responders. It was the first of what organizers hope will become become an annual activity. Glenn Stotler, 3 (center front) is excited to receive a fireman's hat from volunteer firefighter Kevin Rook. Looking on are Ray Rogers, Sr., and Pat Craighan, of the fire department, and Glenn's big sister, Penelope, Stotler, 8. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Exploring an Oakmont VFD fire truck at the Oakmont Night Out on Tuesday, August 7. The event, sponsored by the Oakmont Lions Club, was held to recognized and show the community's appreciation for first their responders. It was the first of what organizers hope will become become an annual activity. Glenn Stotler, 3 (center front) is excited to receive a fireman's hat from volunteer firefighter Kevin Rook. Looking on are Ray Rogers, Sr., and Pat Craighan, of the fire department, and Glenn's big sister, Penelope, Stotler, 8. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review

Updated 5 hours ago

Oakmont Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Ray Rogers Jr. said emergency responders do not need thanks for their work, but it is nice to be recognized.

“We don’t ask for this kind of thing, but it’s nice for the community to come out and support us,” Rogers said. “We’re always out there trying to help any body in the community we can. We do it because we love doing it and it’s part of a job.”

Recognized they were at the Oakmont Lions Club’s inaugural Night Out event at Riverside Park Aug. 7.

Burgers, hot dogs and other foods and refreshments were available.

Club Secretary Diane Harrell talk about the importance of police, fire and ambulance services and her own experience with all three departments.

“You are invaluable members of our community,” Harrell said.

Event Coordinator and Lions Club member Joe McAndrew said Harrell wanted to have a barbecue to thank emergency responders, and expanded on the idea after observing National Night Out events in other communities.

Introduced in 1984, the national campaign encourages people across the country to promote police-community partnerships and get to know others outside of emergency situations.

The fire department brought their new truck. Lower Valley Ambulance Service staffers brought an ambulance and an officer stopped by after his patrol.

About 50 people showed up to the Oakmont event, including resident Kassandra Sotler and her two children Glenn, 3, and Penelope, 8.

“As a nation I think we talk about the first responders a lot, but we don’t have the opportunity to get together and thank our local people unless we need their services or make a special trip,” she said. “To have a moment in time where we can come together and see them in a social setting … I think that’s wonderful.”

McAndrew said the club plans to build from the event and make the next Night Out even bigger.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me