Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plum emergency responders to be honored with flags

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 2:12 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Plum officials want to honor their first responders with flags at their respective stations.

Council authorized administration to move forward with the project at this month’s voting meeting.

The flag designs will be separate for police, fire and EMS departments.

Councilman Paul Dern said they will serve as another symbol of borough support.

“We support them with our taxes,” he said. “We support them with our decisions. We support them with what they do for our community. Without them we have nothing. We have firemen who go out all times of the day and night responding to fires. Our EMS is probably the top of the whole county. Our police with (Chief) Jeff (Armstrong) do a phenomenal job keeping us safe.”

Dern said someone approached Mayor Harry Schlegel with the flag idea earlier this year, and council picked up on it. It’s unclear how much the flags would cost or when they would be installed.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me