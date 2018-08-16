Plum emergency responders to be honored with flags

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum officials want to honor their first responders with flags at their respective stations.

Council authorized administration to move forward with the project at this month’s voting meeting.

The flag designs will be separate for police, fire and EMS departments.

Councilman Paul Dern said they will serve as another symbol of borough support.

“We support them with our taxes,” he said. “We support them with our decisions. We support them with what they do for our community. Without them we have nothing. We have firemen who go out all times of the day and night responding to fires. Our EMS is probably the top of the whole county. Our police with (Chief) Jeff (Armstrong) do a phenomenal job keeping us safe.”

Dern said someone approached Mayor Harry Schlegel with the flag idea earlier this year, and council picked up on it. It’s unclear how much the flags would cost or when they would be installed.

