Plum/Oakmont

Activities going on this week in Oakmont and Plum

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
Having trouble finding something to do in Oakmont or Plum this week?

Here are a few suggestions:

• Meditation with a Monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont Carnegie Library, 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

Join the monks from Natrona Height’s Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation. The program is offered every Tuesday evening.

• The Oakmont library will host a screening of “The Post” at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Katharine Graham is the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, The Washington Post. With help from editor Ben Bradlee, Graham races to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets related to the Vietnam War. The film stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks and is rated PG-13.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner is from 6:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library. The dance fitness class is designed to keep people of all skill levels moving. No registration is required.

• A beginners tai chi class is set for 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Oakmont library. Instructor Jeri McCutcheon designed the program to help increase energy, reduce stress, improve balance and eliminate mental hurdles to start exercising.

Oakmont library programs are free. Call 412-828-9532 for more information.

• Plum Community Center hosts line dancing classes at 9:30 and 10 a.m. Thursday at 499 Center New Texas Road.

• Bingo is set for 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the community center. Each card is 75 cents.

• Yoga with Leslie Hlozek is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday at the community center. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing.

Call 412-795-2330 for more information about center activities.

  • Plum Community Library hosts Coloring for Adults 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at 445 Center New Texas Road. All coloring materials will be provided. Call 412-798-7323 for more information about library programs.
  • Kardaz returns to the Oaks Theater for its end of summer oldies concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont. These Legends of Pittsburgh rock will be playing all the classic hits from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Tickets range between $16 to $23 and are available through the oakstheater.com/events or by calling 888-718-4253.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

