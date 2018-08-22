Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Photo Gallery: Riverview Junior/Senior High Marching Band Preview Night

Lillian Dedomenic | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
The Riverview Jr/Sr High Marching Band presented their preview show for friends and family during the traditional 'Pie Night' Friday, August 17 at the high school. The Raiders cheerleaders warmup before the show. Theme for this year's halftime show is 'Music Royalty' featuring the music of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Stevie Wonder, Prince and Benny Goodman. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The Riverview Jr/Sr High Marching Band presented their preview show for friends and family during the traditional 'Pie Night' Friday, August 17 at the high school. Sam Dreher, Ian Burton Williams rehearse with the drumline before the show. Theme for this year's halftime show is 'Music Royalty' featuring the music of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Stevie Wonder, Prince and Benny Goodman. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The Riverview Jr/Sr High Marching Band presented their preview show for friends and family during the traditional 'Pie Night' Friday, August 17 at the high school. Joey Flanick, Chris Gibson and Lizza Novakovic rehearse with the drumline before the show. Theme for this year's halftime show is 'Music Royalty' featuring the music of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Stevie Wonder, Prince and Benny Goodman. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The Riverview Jr/Sr High Marching Band presented their preview show for friends and family during the traditional 'Pie Night' Friday, August 17 at the high school. Members of the horn section rehearse before the show. Theme for this year's halftime show is 'Music Royalty' featuring the music of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Stevie Wonder, Prince and Benny Goodman. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The Riverview Jr/Sr High Marching Band presented their preview show for friends and family during the traditional 'Pie Night' Friday, August 17 at the high school. Brandon Trabbold rehearses with the sax section before the show. Theme for this year's halftime show is 'Music Royalty' featuring the music of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Stevie Wonder, Prince and Benny Goodman. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The Riverview Junior/Senior High Marching Band presented a preview show for friends and family Aug. 17, at the high school. The theme for this year’s halftime show is “Music Royalty” featuring songs of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Stevie Wonder, Prince and Benny Goodman.

