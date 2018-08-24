Oil and gas well discussion set for Oakmont

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Oakmont residents will have a chance to weigh in on a key environmental matter for the borough.

Council’s considering an ordinance to help regulate oil and gas wells.

A public hearing is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at council chambers, 767 Fifth St.

Council voted in December to adopt a pending ordinance, and sent it to the planning commission for review.

The commission has since sent a draft back to the borough for consideration. It was posted to the borough’s website and submitted to Allegheny County Economic Development Planning Manager Kay Pierce for further comments.

Borough Manager Lisa Cooper Jensen said the county is expected to get back to the borough on this matter by Sept. 14.

Council President William Benusa said he would reserve comments about the oil and gas well ordinance until the public hearing.

Oakmont is about 1.8 square miles of mostly densely populated residential areas. Its industrial area is by the Allegheny River and light industrial as by Creek Side Park.

Borough Solicitor Kate Diersen spoke at a recent council meeting about the matter, and showed a map of where one could be installed.

State regulatory setbacks for wells include a 500-foot setback from protected structures such as an occupied home and 300 feet from the Allegheny River. That type of language is in the planning commission’s version of the ordinance as well.

Diersen said an unconventional well would not be allowed anywhere in town under those regulations.

“We have these really specific circumstances that for us it doens’t make sense here,” she said. “We’re using only the state setbacks and still there’s no place for it. There’s already conventional wells (here). Those can continue.”

An unconventional gas well is a bore hole drilled or being drilled for the purpose of or to be used for the production of national gas from an unconventional formation, according to state Department of Environmental Protection documents.

An unconventional formation is defined as a geologic shale formation below the base of the elk sandstone or its geological equivalent where natural gas generally cannot be produced except by horizontal or vertical well bores stimulated by hydraulic fracking, state documents read.

The borough has two conventional wells in Riverside Park, one in Dark Hollow Woods and one in Falling Springs.

“Anything that already exists is grandfathered (in),” she said. “When you change zoning you don’t have to remove something that’s already there.”

Diersen said there is some space in the light industrial area for another conventional well.

The planning commission’s ordinance revisions is available at bit.ly/2wc1cY6.

Its other versions are also posted at oakmontborough.com.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.