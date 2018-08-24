Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Oil and gas well discussion set for Oakmont

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Oakmont Solicitor Kate Diersen shows a map of where oil and gas wells could and could not be located in the borough while Councilwoman Carrie DelRosso looks on.
Oakmont Solicitor Kate Diersen shows a map of where oil and gas wells could and could not be located in the borough while Councilwoman Carrie DelRosso looks on.

Updated 6 hours ago

Oakmont residents will have a chance to weigh in on a key environmental matter for the borough.

Council’s considering an ordinance to help regulate oil and gas wells.

A public hearing is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at council chambers, 767 Fifth St.

Council voted in December to adopt a pending ordinance, and sent it to the planning commission for review.

The commission has since sent a draft back to the borough for consideration. It was posted to the borough’s website and submitted to Allegheny County Economic Development Planning Manager Kay Pierce for further comments.

Borough Manager Lisa Cooper Jensen said the county is expected to get back to the borough on this matter by Sept. 14.

Council President William Benusa said he would reserve comments about the oil and gas well ordinance until the public hearing.

Oakmont is about 1.8 square miles of mostly densely populated residential areas. Its industrial area is by the Allegheny River and light industrial as by Creek Side Park.

Borough Solicitor Kate Diersen spoke at a recent council meeting about the matter, and showed a map of where one could be installed.

State regulatory setbacks for wells include a 500-foot setback from protected structures such as an occupied home and 300 feet from the Allegheny River. That type of language is in the planning commission’s version of the ordinance as well.

Diersen said an unconventional well would not be allowed anywhere in town under those regulations.

“We have these really specific circumstances that for us it doens’t make sense here,” she said. “We’re using only the state setbacks and still there’s no place for it. There’s already conventional wells (here). Those can continue.”

An unconventional gas well is a bore hole drilled or being drilled for the purpose of or to be used for the production of national gas from an unconventional formation, according to state Department of Environmental Protection documents.

An unconventional formation is defined as a geologic shale formation below the base of the elk sandstone or its geological equivalent where natural gas generally cannot be produced except by horizontal or vertical well bores stimulated by hydraulic fracking, state documents read.

The borough has two conventional wells in Riverside Park, one in Dark Hollow Woods and one in Falling Springs.

“Anything that already exists is grandfathered (in),” she said. “When you change zoning you don’t have to remove something that’s already there.”

Diersen said there is some space in the light industrial area for another conventional well.

The planning commission’s ordinance revisions is available at bit.ly/2wc1cY6.

Its other versions are also posted at oakmontborough.com.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me