Plum School District delays start of school until Sept. 4

Plum students, and parents, will have to wait one more week before school starts.

A day before the Aug. 28 start date, officials announced Monday on the district’s website the start of school has been delayed until Sept. 4 due to air quality concerns found in Plum High School and Oblock Junior High School.

A post on the district’s website said district administration hired Wexford-based AGX Inc., an environmental engineering company, to perform air quality tests over the weekend after mold was discovered on surfaces in three classrooms at the high school on Aug. 24.

“To ensure the health, safety and welfare of our students and staff, the rooms were closed and cleaned,” read the report.

The district said the mold was found to be non-hazardous but that the air quality had been “degraded” in two of the high school classrooms. The company then tested the entire building and found that the air was degraded in five areas.

The district said it also received reports from Oblock Junior High “indicating eight classrooms that may also need to be remediated.”

The report said air testing takes 48 hours to obtain results after affected areas have been cleaned and the Aug. 28 start date for those schools was pushed back “to allow for air sample testing in all of our buildings and professional cleaning if it is deemed necessary.”

District officials were not immediately available to comment.

“We recognize this will be an inconvenience and appreciate your patience, but the Plum Borough School District will always place the safety of our students and staff as its number one priority,” reads the report.

