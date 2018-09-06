Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Despite medical issues, extreme heat, 3rd annual PIND 5K a hit

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
A record setting number of runners and walkers participated in the third annual PIND5K at Boyce Park on Labor Day. Over 800 runners/walkers took part in the event, hosted by Sean Logan to raise funds for the Pittsburgh Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, on Monday, September 3. Over $100,000 was raised through registrations, donations and sponsorships, including $10,000 from the students at Allegheny Shotokan Viola Karate in a mile long Kick-a-thon'. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
A record setting number of runners and walkers participated in the third annual PIND5K at Boyce Park on Labor Day. Over 800 runners/walkers took part in the event, hosted by Sean Logan to raise funds for the Pittsburgh Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, on Monday, September 3. Over $100,000 was raised through registrations, donations and sponsorships, including $10,000 from the students at Allegheny Shotokan Viola Karate in a mile long Kick-a-thon'. Swan Logan addresses the crowd before the start of the run. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
A record setting number of runners and walkers participated in the third annual PIND5K at Boyce Park on Labor Day. Over 800 runners/walkers took part in the event, hosted by Sean Logan to raise funds for the Pittsburgh Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, on Monday, September 3. Over $100,000 was raised through registrations, donations and sponsorships, including $10,000 from the students at Allegheny Shotokan Viola Karate in a mile long Kick-a-thon'. Morgan Filar and Evan Smith head down the home stretch towards the finish line. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
A record setting number of runners and walkers participated in the third annual PIND5K at Boyce Park on Labor Day. Over 800 runners/walkers took part in the event, hosted by Sean Logan to raise funds for the Pittsburgh Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, on Monday, September 3. Over $100,000 was raised through registrations, donations and sponsorships, including $10,000 from the students at Allegheny Shotokan Viola Karate in a mile long Kick-a-thon'. Conor Pivirotto comes in first for the men with an ovrall time of 20:01. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The day didn't end the way Sean Logan thought it would.

The former state senator and Monroeville mayor had a seizure from dehydration before he could congratulate every runner and walker at a fundraiser 5K hosted at Boyce Park on Labor Day.

“It was just hot. I guess I did too much,” Logan said three days after the event. He was hospitalized at UPMC East in Monroeville and then flown by helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian in Oakland after having another seizure.

Still, the event drew around 800 people and raised $120,000 for the Pittsburgh Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, an Oakland-based institute that studies neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's to find better treatments. Logan, 48, was diagnosed with early-onset Parksinson's Disease there in 2016.

“Everybody was sweaty,” Logan said. “But everybody handled it pretty well, we had plenty of fluids.”

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in Plum reached 88 degrees and a heat index of 94 degrees by noon on Labor Day. The humidity was around 60 percent.

He said 462 people ran the 5K, 354 walked it, 47 volunteered with the event and 105 children from the Viola Karate Dojo kicked for one mile straight.

“And these kids didn't have a shirt and T-shirt on like everybody else. They had their uniforms on. And, I mean, it was hot. They came across (the finish line) beat. But they finished well – just amazing,” Logan said.

The group of kids raised about $10,000 for PIND altogether, he said.

Labor Day's event was the third since Logan started organizing it in 2016. He said he'd like to keep the event at Boyce Park because he likes the convenience the park offers. Plus, he said, that's where he exercises with his family.

“It has a special feel for me. Boyce Park is just beautiful,” he said.

