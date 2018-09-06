DUI cases among those recently handled by Judge Zucco in Plum
Updated 8 hours ago
Plum District Judge Linda Zucco recently handled the following cases. Charges filed by Plum police unless otherwise noted.
Waived preliminary hearings
- Zane Wallace, 59, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence. Charges were filed June 24.
- Gregory Tallent, 63, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence, following too closely and driving at unsafe speed. Charges were filed June 28.
- Thomas Miller, 50, of Verona on charges of driving under the influence, failure to keep right and following too closely. Oakmont police filed the charges April 25.
- Debra Keller, 61, of Oakmont on charges of driving under the influence. Oakmont police filed the charges Feb. 26.
- Sharon Young, 51, of Oakmont on charges of driving under the influence and careless driving. Oakmont police filed the charges July 19.
