Plum/Oakmont

DUI, theft cases among those recently handled by Judge Zucco in Plum

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 6:15 p.m.

District Judge Linda Zucco recently handled the following cases. Charges filed by Plum police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

  • Antonio Lindsey, 41, of Monroeville on charges of simple assault, criminal mischief and providing false reports. Charges were filed July 3.

Waived preliminary hearings

  • Anthony Bowser, 28, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence, following too closely, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Charges were filed June 7.
  • Clifford Myers, 59, of Natrona Heights on charges of driving under the influence. Charges were filed July 8.
  • Michael Pesanka, 33, of Munhall on charges of driving under the influence, failure to keep right, driving at unsafe speed and careless driving. Oakmont police filed the charges May 24.
  • Steven Whiteman, 39, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence and careless driving. Charges were filed July 11.
  • Abigail Tucker, 36, of Plum on charges of theft from a motor vehicle and identity theft. Charges were filed July 14.

Tucket went before the judge on another case. She waived a preliminary hearing on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed July 22.

