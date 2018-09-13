DUI, theft cases among those recently handled by Judge Zucco in Plum
Updated 5 hours ago
District Judge Linda Zucco recently handled the following cases. Charges filed by Plum police unless otherwise noted.
Held for court
- Antonio Lindsey, 41, of Monroeville on charges of simple assault, criminal mischief and providing false reports. Charges were filed July 3.
Waived preliminary hearings
- Anthony Bowser, 28, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence, following too closely, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Charges were filed June 7.
- Clifford Myers, 59, of Natrona Heights on charges of driving under the influence. Charges were filed July 8.
- Michael Pesanka, 33, of Munhall on charges of driving under the influence, failure to keep right, driving at unsafe speed and careless driving. Oakmont police filed the charges May 24.
- Steven Whiteman, 39, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence and careless driving. Charges were filed July 11.
- Abigail Tucker, 36, of Plum on charges of theft from a motor vehicle and identity theft. Charges were filed July 14.
Tucket went before the judge on another case. She waived a preliminary hearing on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed July 22.