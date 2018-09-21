Theft, DUI cases among those recently handled by Judge Zucco in Plum
District Judge Linda Zucco recently handled the following cases. Charges filed by Plum police unless otherwise noted.
Held for court
- Clement Chitambo Jr., 20, of Export on charges of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving without a license and careless driving. Charges were filed March 7.
- Roy Olsavsky II, 48, of North Versailles Township on charges of terroristic threats and harassment. Charges were filed May 31.
Waived preliminary hearings
- Eric Gibbons, 37, of North Versailles Township on charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Charges were filed Sept. 4.
- Daniel Recklein, 33, of Penn Hills on charges of driving under the influence and exceeding maximum speed limits. Charges were filed July 30.
- Donna Wadsworth, 50, of Oakmont on charges of driving under the influence. Oakmont police filed the charges July 8.
- Shane Chambers, 33, of Vandergrift on charges of driving with a suspended license, providing a false report and exceeding maximum speed limits. Charges were filed July 29.
- Clinton Thomas, 42, of Plum on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief. Charges were filed May 23.