Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plum's post office closed and moved to Monroeville

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Plum’s post office is located at 3100 Leechburg Road. The branch is closed indefinitely and has moved operations to Monroeville.
Plum’s post office is located at 3100 Leechburg Road. The branch is closed indefinitely and has moved operations to Monroeville.

Updated 3 hours ago

The U.S. Postal Service in Plum has closed indefinitely and moved operations to a branch in Monroeville, according to a sign posted in its front window.

“To better serve you, Retail Operations, including the P.O. Box mail, will be located at the Monroeville (U.S. Postal Service), 2630 Monroeville Blvd., until further notice,” read the sign.

“Royal & Denise Taylor” said on Google’s online question-and-answer forum recently that the post office administration is looking for a new building after receiving water damage from a leaky roof.

Tad Kelley, a U.S. Postal Service spokesman for Western Pennsylvania, said the closure was due to “recent conditions that required corrective measures.”

“… it was necessary to temporarily suspend services at the Plum post office. We lease this space and the landlord is taking corrective measures,” Kelley said in an email.

He said Monroeville’s branch window service hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. A retail self-service kiosk is in the lobby, which is open 24 hours a day.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me