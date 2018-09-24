Plum's post office closed and moved to Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The U.S. Postal Service in Plum has closed indefinitely and moved operations to a branch in Monroeville, according to a sign posted in its front window.

“To better serve you, Retail Operations, including the P.O. Box mail, will be located at the Monroeville (U.S. Postal Service), 2630 Monroeville Blvd., until further notice,” read the sign.

“Royal & Denise Taylor” said on Google’s online question-and-answer forum recently that the post office administration is looking for a new building after receiving water damage from a leaky roof.

Tad Kelley, a U.S. Postal Service spokesman for Western Pennsylvania, said the closure was due to “recent conditions that required corrective measures.”

“… it was necessary to temporarily suspend services at the Plum post office. We lease this space and the landlord is taking corrective measures,” Kelley said in an email.

He said Monroeville’s branch window service hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. A retail self-service kiosk is in the lobby, which is open 24 hours a day.

