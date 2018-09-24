Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Books, brews and much more going on in Oakmont and Plum this week

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 6:18 p.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

Trying to find things to do in Oakmont and Plum this week?

Here are some suggestions:

  • Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts Booktoberfest 6-8 p.m. Saturday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

It’s an adult evening of brews, books, music and tasty treats. Allegheny River Brewery, Knurd Brewing Co. and Hulton Liquid Works will be on hand pouring drinks. Mighty Oak Barrel will cater the event.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 412-828-9532 or email zimbles@einetwork.net for more information.

  • The Oakmont library hosts Meditation with a Monk from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.Allegheny River Blvd.

Join the monks from Natrona Heights’ Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation in the library. The program is offered free every Tuesday evening. No registration is required.

Book Buddies storytime at the Oakmont library is from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday. It is designed for children ages birth through 5 with a caregiver. No registration is required.

  • Tai chi with Jeri McCutcheon is set for 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Oakmont library. The class is free and open to all skill levels. It is designed to reduce stress, improve balance, build coordination and refine posture among other health benefits.
  • Plum Community Library at 449 Center New Texas Road Blvd. hosts Toddler Tales, a storytime for children ages 2-3 and a caregiver, 11-11:45 a.m. and Story Time Live, a storytime for children ages 4-5, from 1-1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be stories, music, rhymes and a craft. Registration is required. Space is limited.

  • The Plum library hosts Preschool Pals, a storytime for children ages 3-5, 11-11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

There will be stories, music, rhymes and a craft. Registration is required. Space is limited.

  • Plum’s Life Writers will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the library. Join the group and work on writing stories of your life.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information about Plum library programs.

  • Plum’s inagural Fall Fest and home run derby are set for Saturday at Plum Creek Park. The derby starts at 11 a.m. with the festival open at noon.

Fall Fest will be similar to an Octoberfest with craft beers, ciders and other beverages, a variety of games, a pumpkin patch, bobbing for apples, Dad’s Pub & Grub food truck and goodies from the Oakmont Bakery.

There will be a big screen to watch college football, and Thomas will be cooking hot dogs, sausages and other grilled meats.

The derby will be split into three divisions: younger than 14, 14- to 17-year-olds, and 18 and older alumni.

More information about the derby is available at pbsasports.net.

More information about Fall Fest is available at plumboro.com.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

