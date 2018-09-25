Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in Pa. prison for sex assault
Plum/Oakmont

October movie nights kick off at Boyce Park Oct. 5

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
A movie being shown at Grandview Park in Pittsburgh.
A movie being shown at Grandview Park in Pittsburgh.

Updated 3 hours ago

Boyce Park and two other parks in Allegheny County will host two free, outdoor movie nights in October.

The county parks department kicks off “Family Nights at the Movies” on Oct. 5 at Boyce Park with the 1993 cult classic film “Hocus Pocus.” The park will show “Nightmare Before Christmas” on Oct. 23. Both movies are rated PG.

The movies start when it’s dark outside but the event at Boyce Park’s Four Season Lodge, 901 Centerveiw Drive, starts at 5:30 p.m., when concessions and kettle corn vendors open. There will be activities, like arts and crafts, until the movie starts.

At the Oct. 23 event there will be an axe throwing activity, according to a Facebook posting advertising the event.

Below are the other outdoor movie events happening through October.

Round Hill Park (Visitors Center)

October 12 – “Hocus Pocus”

October 25 – “Nightmare before Christmas”

White Oak Park (Redwood Shelter)

October 19 – “Hocus Pocus”

October 24 – “Nightmare before Christmas”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me