October movie nights kick off at Boyce Park Oct. 5

Boyce Park and two other parks in Allegheny County will host two free, outdoor movie nights in October.

The county parks department kicks off “Family Nights at the Movies” on Oct. 5 at Boyce Park with the 1993 cult classic film “Hocus Pocus.” The park will show “Nightmare Before Christmas” on Oct. 23. Both movies are rated PG.

The movies start when it’s dark outside but the event at Boyce Park’s Four Season Lodge, 901 Centerveiw Drive, starts at 5:30 p.m., when concessions and kettle corn vendors open. There will be activities, like arts and crafts, until the movie starts.

At the Oct. 23 event there will be an axe throwing activity, according to a Facebook posting advertising the event.

Below are the other outdoor movie events happening through October.

Round Hill Park (Visitors Center)

October 12 – “Hocus Pocus”

October 25 – “Nightmare before Christmas”

White Oak Park (Redwood Shelter)

October 19 – “Hocus Pocus”

October 24 – “Nightmare before Christmas”

