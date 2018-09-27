Hulton Road remediation near the Penn Hills/Plum boarder being planned

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hulton Road near the Penn Hills/Plum border will remain one lane through at least the spring as PennDOT plans to remediate a landslide area.

A landslide occurred in the area of Hulton and Old Hulton roads Feb. 23.

It was one of at least 85 slides PennDOT District 11 crews addressed so far this year in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties.

District 11 spokesman Steve Cowan said planning has begun for the Hulton road repair.

“We have started the design work on the slide repair,” he said. “It’s going to remain in that single lane condition for a while. The plan is to have construction begin in the spring of next year. That’s when (we’ll) make the determination on what the repair will actually be and the restriction that goes along with it.”

He said it was too early in the process to estimate repair costs.

