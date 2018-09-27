The Oaks Theater in Oakmont to host benefit concert
Updated 6 hours ago
Pittsburgh rockers The Nieds Hotel Band will perform a benefit concert at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont.
The event is slated for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at 310 Allegheny River Blvd.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Special guest Soulful Femme will also perform.
Tickets range between $20 and $27 and are available online at bit.ly/2xHmc9F or by calling 888-718-4253.
Proceeds benefit Light of Life Rescue Mission.
The charity provides food, shelter and hope to Pittsburgh’s poor and homeless by meeting critical needs and through long-term programs and emergency services. Men, women and children receive Christ-centered case management and programs designed to meet diverse needs, including recovery from substance addiction, help for mental health issues, and educational courses to prepare them for careers and independent living.
More information about Light of Life is available at lightoflife.org.