Oakmont firefighters visit borough schools for Fire Prevention Month

Oakmont firefighters visited Tenth Street Elementary Tuesday as part of their annual fire prevention assembly.

October is National Fire Prevention month. The theme of this year’s visit was look, listen and learn.

During the assembly firefighters simulated an emergency situation and crawled on the floor in full gear with the school lights off to demonstrate what crews would do in the event of a fire.

“We don’t want the kid s scared and running from us, we want them running toward us,” Oakmont assistant Fire Chief Joe Flanick said.

Flanick encouraged the children to have at least two ways to get out of their house in case of a fire, and develop an emergency plan with a meeting place outside so families would know what to do should one occur.

He said families should also have smoke detectors, at least one on each floor and in bedrooms, and check the devices’ batteries twice a year.

Firefighters brought a ladder and engine truck for kids to take photos with and explore.

Crews also visited St. Irenaus and St. Thomas preschools in Oakmont Tuesday as part of the month’s activities.

