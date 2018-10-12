Plum Community Library patrons blast off with Heinz History Center rocket program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum Community Library patrons had a blast at a recent visit by members of the Senator John Heinz History Center.

About 45 people, including 20 children in kindergarten through sixth–grade, made paper rockets with help of the center’s education team Thursday evening.

They used colored duct tape, paper and thin PVC pipe to design the rockets, and launched them with an air pump in the parking lot at 445 Center New Texas Road.

“It’s one of the best ones we’ve had,” library clerk Amber Bacasa said about the program.

The visit was in conjunction with the center’s newest exhibit, “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission,” open now through mid-February at 1212 Smallman St.

Center officials opened the rocket program at Plum with photos and exerts from “Moonshot: The Flight of Apollo 11” by Brian Floca.

“I love being able to share a science program with the community,” said Tammy Andrew, the library’s children’s program and outreach coordinator. “I think it’s a topic that children are interested in. The history and science was such an interesting combination. The families definitely had a good time.”

More information about the center is available at heinzhistorycenter.org.

More information about Plum library programs is available at plumlibrary.org.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.