Plum/Oakmont

Plum EMS and police to offer child safety seat checks

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 6:09 p.m.

Plum EMS and borough police have partnered to offer a new safety program for families.

Car seat safety checks will take place Nov. 3 and continue the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the EMS station, 1990 Old Mine Road.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to check for recalls and ensure all child seats are installed by manufacturer specifications.

Seat checks are free and by appointment only. Each one takes approximately 30 minutes.

Participants are encouraged to bring their vehicle and car seat manuals.

“It’s a real good public service that we can offer,” EMS Director of Operations Brian Maloney said. “Vehicle wrecks are one the leading causes of child deaths. If you get them secured properly you can minimize the injuries and decrease the possibility of death and injury.”

Plum EMS officials hope to work with local and state organizations to help families in need of car seats and provide future educational programs.

Call 412-793-4801 or email operations@plumems.com for more information or to make an appointment.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

