Plum announces two collection spots for annual drug take back program

Plum residents will have two options for dropping off expired or unused prescription drugs in October.

Bill’s Hometown Pharmacy, at 1095 Unity Center Road and 2362 Golden Mile Highway, will serve as collection centers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27.

The partnership between Plum police and the pharmacy is part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s drug take back program dubbed “National Drug Take Back Initiative XVI.”

According to Plum police, a uniformed officer will be at each location to oversee the collection and to answer questions.

For more information, visit dea.gov or contact Lt. Lanny Conley at 412-795-6800, extension 4324.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.