Troublesome trees to be removed from Riverside Park in Oakmont

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Riverview High School track and field teams will once again have all away meets as Oakmont council continues to mull the future of the track in Riverside Park.

This spring will mark the second straight season of no home meets at the park adjacent to the high school.

The track is damaged by tree roots that have pushed it up and made it uneven. There are several bumps in lane one and another in lane two. There are roughly 25 trees in the lower portion of the park where the track is located. Five of them are causing problems and four have the potential to cause future issues.

The team was forced to relocate its home meets last season because the track was deemed unsafe for competition. The regular season consists of six to eight meets.

Council unanimously voted Oct. 15 to award a $22,780 contract to BeaverJack Tree Service of Natrona Heights to remove the troublesome trees. They were the only bidder. Council budgeted approximately $70,000 for tree removal this year.

“I’m happy to hear that they will be removing the nine trees,” district Athletic Director Mario Rometo said. “I think it’s a step in the right direction.”

Rometo said he’s still hashing out scheduling details with other athletic directors. He said Clairton and Trinity Christian also do not have a track to run home meets.

“The plan is to do it in early November so that we can get the schedules out to the students as soon as possible,” he said.

Councilwoman Leah Powers said the goal is to have all the trees removed by the end of the year.

“I think it’s going to be important for the future of the track,” she said.

It was unclear if any trees would be replanted.

The borough bought the all-weather track from New York-based Nagle Athletic Surfaces about seven years ago. It was a cinder track prior to that.

Powers said council still needs to decide whether to do spot repairs along the track or replace the whole thing.

Councilman Tim Favo said some spot repairs after the trees are removed should alleviate safety concerns and get the team back on track.

“I think part of the issue last year was the severity of the winter and the roots,” he said. “We’re eliminating one (issue), and if the other’s not that bad, it could be fine.”

The estimated cost to replace the track is $75,000 to $100,000.

Parents can learn more about Riverview’s track and field team and its schedule on riverviewathletics.org.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.