Oakmont officials to address oil and gas well concerns at special November meeting

Oakmont council plans to respond to public concerns and further discuss its proposed oil and gas well ordinance at a special meeting.

Borough officials scheduled the public session for 8-10 a.m. Nov. 3 at council chambers, 767 Fifth St.

The meeting comes a little less than a month after council hosted a public hearing, during which dozens of residents called for stronger language, bigger setbacks and removal of a borough exclusion clause in the proposed ordinance.

“We want to discuss things that came up and see if we want to make any changes or recommendations to the planning commission,” Councilman Tim Favo said. “We haven’t really discussed it too much either. This item’s too hot of a potato.”

More than 50 people attended the Oct. 9 hearing with about half making the same aforementioned requests.

Councilwoman Leah Powers also expressed support of larger setback, the removal of the borough exemption and more definitions outlined in the ordinance at an Oct. 15 council meeting.

The ordinance being discussed is available here .

Carrie DelRosso, who is in her first year on council, said it’s important for residents to know their input is taken seriously.

“As a new member of our Oakmont council this process has been extremely educational, and I find the opportunity for feedback from our taxpayers of utmost importance,” DelRosso said.

Residents have until Nov. 6 to submit written comments to the borough office.

There are 12 active wells in Oakmont, including two on borough property.

Oakmont is 1.8 square miles of mostly densely-populated residential areas. Its industrial area is near the Allegheny River and light industrial is by Creek Side Park.

State regulations for wells require a 500-foot minimum setback from protected structures such as an occupied home and a 300-foot setback from the Allegheny River. Borough Solicitor Kate Diersen said at previous meetings an unconventional well would not be allowed in town under those regulations.

The borough has two conventional wells in Riverside Park, one in Dark Hollow Woods and one in Falling Springs.

The proposed ordinance exempts borough property from zoning prohibition on conventional oil and gas wells in residential districts as well as setback requirements.

Council voted in December to adopt a pending ordinance and sent it to the planning commission for review. The commission’s version was sent to Allegheny County officials for their comments.

Oakmont received the county’s response several weeks ago. Any substantial changes to the ordinance would necessitate another review by the county prior to borough adoption.

“The planning commission took their time to provide us with a very good ordinance to consider,” Favo said. “We’ve had very good, active participation from the public. We’ll weigh those comments with the planning commission’s ordinance and determine what we think is best for the community.”

Council has not set a timetable to vote on the ordinance.