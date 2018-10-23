Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Two Plum districts moving to a new polling location

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 1:51 p.m.

Two districts in Plum Borough will go to a different polling place on Election Day.

Allegheny County Elections Division said district 8 and 9 in Plum will go to Holiday Park Church of Christ, 1510 Abers Creek Road, to vote.

You can visit the county’s website to see where you vote and if you’re registered to vote .

County elections officials Tuesday began sending out corrected letters about new polling places to some voters. Some letters notifying voters of new polling places contained the old address rather than the new address.

Click here to see a full list of polling place changes.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

