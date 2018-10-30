Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Plum police give safety tips for trick or treating

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 9:54 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 4 hours ago

Plum police offered some safety tips for families participating in the borough’s trick or treat activities.

Trick or treat is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Police recommend the following:

1) Trick or Treat in a group rather than by yourself.

2) Young children should be accompanied by an adult.

3) Carry a flashlight or glow stick, or place reflective tape on your costume so drivers can see you.

4) Walk on a sidewalk if one is available, or walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic.

5) Do not walk between parked cars.

6) Only visit homes where the lights are on.

7) Always wait until you return home to have your parents check your candy before consuming any of it.

Police will have additional personnel on duty to assist with trick or treat.

