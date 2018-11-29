Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Plum/Oakmont

DUI, drug cases among those recently handled by Judge Zucco in Plum

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 11:24 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

District Judge Linda Zucco recently handled the following cases. Charges were filed by Plum police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

  • Diamond Reed, 26, of Pittsburgh on charges of providing a materially false written statement. Oakmont police filed the charges Oct. 10.

Waived preliminary hearings

  • George Dankins, 29, of Pittsburgh on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, driving without a license, vehicle turning left, driving at unsafe speed, careless driving, recklessly endangering another party, providing a false report and resisting arrest. Charges were filed Nov. 16.
  • Robert Rozycki, 58, of Oakmont on charges of theft by unlawful taking and failure to notify change of address. Oakmont police filed the charges Oct. 9.

Rozycki went before the judge on another case. He waived a preliminary hearing on charges of theft by unlawful taking. Oakmont police filed the charges Oct. 14.

  • Victoria Tierno, 25, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence, driving an unregistered vehicle and no rear lights. Charges were filed Sept. 29.
  • Sean Folcik, 27, of McDonald on charges of driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.02 or greater while license is suspended. Charges were filed Sept. 25.
  • Abigail Tucker, 36, of Verona on charges of recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence. Charges were filed Oct. 8.
  • Veronica Clark, 44, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence, failure to keep right, careless driving, accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and failure to notify police of an accident involving damage to vehicle or property. Charges were filed Sept. 26.
  • Jared Simpson, 25, of New Kensington on charges of possession of controlled substances, driving under the influence and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Sept. 10.

