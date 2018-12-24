Oblock Junior High Reach Out Club members prepared holiday meals, gifts for Ronald McDonald House families

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Oblock Junior High School’s Reach Out Club members made holiday meals for families at Ronald McDonald House.

Students bought, prepared and served food along with presents earlier this month.

Club Sponsor and seventh grade World History teacher Ron Sakolsky said they met with children from around the world and learned teamwork, compassion, home economics and charity.

“It’s an awesome experience for all of us,” Sakolsky said. “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”

Visiting the House is one of several community activities students engage in as part of the club. It received anonymous donations to cover travel and food costs.

Reach Out has an online campaign to help support its other projects. More information is available at gofundme.com/plum-borough-reach-out-fund .

