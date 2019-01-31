New Oakmont Bakery grand opening scheduled for next week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The new Oakmont Bakery’s grand opening has been set for Tuesday , Feb. 5 .

Owners plan to open the doors of the new 19,000-square-foot facility at 9 a.m.

It’s located near the intersection of Third Street and Hulton Road, across Third from Riverview High School.

The current bakery, at 531 Allegheny Ave., will close its doors for good around 5 p.m. Monday Feb. 4 .

The new two-story structure features floor-to-ceiling windows and parking lot that will accommodate 110 vehicles — a big improvement from the current lot that parks eight.

It also features Modern European interior decor selected by owner Marc Serrao and his wife, Susan, and designed by Desmone Architects. The contractor is PWCampbell of O’Hara.

An expanded indoor and outdoor seating area and food selection are also part of the new place.

Opening day hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Regular hours will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

More information about Oakmont Bakery is available at oakmontbakery.com.

