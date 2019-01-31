Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plum police: Lock your car doors

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 2:48 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Plum Borough police are urging residents to lock their car doors to prevent two suspects from stealing things out of them.

“Do not leave anything of value in your vehicle, and don’t leave it unlocked,” said Jeff Armstrong, Plum’s police chief. “If you don’t you’re inviting an opportunist to get in your car to get what they want.”

Armstrong said police have received multiple reports over the last few days of stolen items that were taken out of unlocked vehicles. Some items reported were significant in value and some reported lost change, he said.

He said the police department has received some footage of the suspects, but does not yet have enough details to provide a physical description of the two he suspects are roaming Plum neighborhoods to find unlocked vehicles to pilfer.

“But if you see someone out at 2:30 in the morning walking around to different cars, call us. That’s probably who we’re looking for,” he said.

Social media posts show reports of items being stolen out of the Autumn Ridge, Woodlawn Estates and Highlands neighborhoods.

Armstrong has instructed officers to be on the lookout in the areas affected.

“It’s not impossible to catch him,” he said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me