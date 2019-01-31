Plum police: Lock your car doors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum Borough police are urging residents to lock their car doors to prevent two suspects from stealing things out of them.

“Do not leave anything of value in your vehicle, and don’t leave it unlocked,” said Jeff Armstrong, Plum’s police chief. “If you don’t you’re inviting an opportunist to get in your car to get what they want.”

Armstrong said police have received multiple reports over the last few days of stolen items that were taken out of unlocked vehicles. Some items reported were significant in value and some reported lost change, he said.

He said the police department has received some footage of the suspects, but does not yet have enough details to provide a physical description of the two he suspects are roaming Plum neighborhoods to find unlocked vehicles to pilfer.

“But if you see someone out at 2:30 in the morning walking around to different cars, call us. That’s probably who we’re looking for,” he said.

Social media posts show reports of items being stolen out of the Autumn Ridge, Woodlawn Estates and Highlands neighborhoods.

Armstrong has instructed officers to be on the lookout in the areas affected.

“It’s not impossible to catch him,” he said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.