Oakmont Council has a vacancy

Oakmont Councilman Justin Lokay has resigned from his elected post and moved out of the borough.

He and his wife, Ryan, are expecting their third child very soon.

“We moved back towards family for more support as family watches our kids,” Lokay said via email to the Tribune-Review. “As a young party of five, family will be a lot more time consuming. I enjoyed my time volunteering on council and often being a voice for the underserved. Though I will greatly miss Oakmont, family remains my first priority.”

The couple sold their house in September and were living in an apartment. They recently moved to North Huntingdon.

Lokay, 37, was in his second year of his first, four-year term on council. He submitted a letter of resignation to the borough office, effective Jan. 31.

Carrie DelRosso, who was elected to her first, four-year seat with Lokay in November 2017, said he will be missed.

“As a member of council and a 17-year resident, the time put into a volunteer position can be consuming as it’s our duty as an elected official to attend multiple meetings a month as well as take the time to listen to your constituents,” she said. “As a mother of three active children, I understand how hard it can be to parent as well as work and govern. I wish Justin well with his family and in his future civil duties.”

Oakmont residents interested in filling the vacant seat can submit letters of interest and resumes by Friday, Feb. 8 to the borough office, 767 Fifth St.

Council plans to formally accept Lokay’s resignation Feb. 18 and could appoint someone shortly afterward.

Whoever is appointed will hold the seat through the end of the year. Since 2019 is a local election year, the seat along with three others on council — now held by George Coulter, Tim Favo and President William Benusa — will be on the ballot.

If the person appointed wants to keep the seat, they will have to run in the election. The winner would then serve the remaining two years on Lokay’s original four-year term, ending Dec. 31, 2021.

