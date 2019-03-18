Oakmont council has a new member

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A retired Westinghouse Electric Company vice president was tapped to fill a vacancy on Oakmont council.

Randy Galm of the borough’s Edgewater development was appointed in a 5-0 vote Monday night to replace Justin Lokay, who resigned from his elected post in January and moved to another municipality.

Councilwoman Leah Powers was absent.

Galm was vice president of operations and acting controller of Westinghouse’s Asia region. He has 37 years of experience in accounting, financial planning, management and project development.

Councilman George Coulter said Galm was selected out of three applicants, one of whom only lived in the borough for two months and was disqualified from appointment because borough code requires council appointees to have lived in the borough at least a year before taking office.

The other finalist to replace Lokay was Michael Liebreth, a longtime resident and co-owner of the former Liebreth & Sons Dodge in Oakmont.

“It was a difficult (choice),” Coulter said. “We have two very successful businessmen that have run organizations. Mr. Galm has an awful lot of financial, accounting and administration planning abilities, which I think we can use on council. That’s what swayed me to nominate him.”

Galm was not at Monday night’s meeting and has not yet been sworn in by Mayor Christopher Whaley.

Coucilwoman Carrie DelRosso said she looks forward to working with the new councilman.

“He brings tons of experience, and we are also happy to have a voice of the Edgewater community on our council,” she said.

Lokay was in his second year of his first, four-year term on council. The seat will be a two-year term on this year’s ballot. Galm will serve through the end of the year and must run if he wants to keep the seat past December.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .