Plum man charged with raping child

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Plum man has been charged with raping an 11-year-old girl.

Isaac P. Parker, 27, first raped an 11-year-old girl in 2016 and continued to do so five different times that year in his bedroom, truck and woods behind his Plum house, said a criminal complaint filed against him in January.

Plum police were first contacted by a friend of the victim, who said the victim told her Parker was having sex with her and another minor.

The victims are now 14- and 17-years-old, but the assaults began in 2016 when the first victim was 11-years-old.

When a Plum detective interviewed the 14-year-old in October, she initially denied being raped. After further questioning, the girl said that Parker had raped her five times in 2016.

The criminal complaint also said the victimwas instructed by her mother to lie to police about what happened between Parker and her daughter.

Parker faces charges related to his sexual encounters with the 14-year-old.

He was charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, two counts of indecent assault, corruption of a minor and endangering the welfare of children.

Parker’s preliminary hearing was held March 13 in Plum’s magisterial district court. His case was moved to Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas for an arraignment in May.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .