Rape, DUI cases among those recently handled by Judge Zucco in Plum
31 minutes ago
District Judge Linda Zucco recently handled the following cases. Charges were filed by Plum police unless otherwise noted.
Waived preliminary hearings
- Joseph Kibreab, 34, of McKees Rocks on charges of burglary, harassment and criminal trespass. Charges were filed Oct. 9, 2017.
- Jacob Marhefky, 31, of Export on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license, failure to obey traffic control devices and reckless driving. Charges were filed Sept. 26.
- Isaac Parker, 26, of Pittsburgh on charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old, aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old, indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old, corruption of minors, endangering welfare of a child and indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old. Charges were filed Jan. 28.
- Ronald Turko, 61, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence and failure to notify police of an accident involving damage to a vehicle. Charges were filed Jan. 4.
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .