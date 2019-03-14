Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Rape, DUI cases among those recently handled by Judge Zucco in Plum | TribLIVE.com
Rape, DUI cases among those recently handled by Judge Zucco in Plum

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, March 14, 2019
District Judge Linda Zucco recently handled the following cases. Charges were filed by Plum police unless otherwise noted.

Waived preliminary hearings

  • Joseph Kibreab, 34, of McKees Rocks on charges of burglary, harassment and criminal trespass. Charges were filed Oct. 9, 2017.
  • Jacob Marhefky, 31, of Export on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license, failure to obey traffic control devices and reckless driving. Charges were filed Sept. 26.
  • Isaac Parker, 26, of Pittsburgh on charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old, aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old, indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old, corruption of minors, endangering welfare of a child and indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old. Charges were filed Jan. 28.
  • Ronald Turko, 61, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence and failure to notify police of an accident involving damage to a vehicle. Charges were filed Jan. 4.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

