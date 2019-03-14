Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Zombie aliens, alligators created during puppet workshop at Plum library | TribLIVE.com
Plum/Oakmont

Zombie aliens, alligators created during puppet workshop at Plum library

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, March 14, 2019 1:28 p.m
879133_web1_plum-puppet-2
879133_web1_Plum-puppet
879133_web1_Pal-Plumpuppet8-032119
Celebrating World Day of Puppetry, puppeteer and storyteller Joann Kielar visited Plum Community Library for an evening of family fun, including a puppet show and teaching how to make a simple puppet at home. Benjamin Clauson, 5, creates a green alien alligator.
879133_web1_Pal-Plumpuppet21-032119
Celebrating World Day of Puppetry, puppeteer and storyteller Joann Kielar visited Plum Community Library for an evening of family fun, including a puppet show and teaching how to make a simple puppet at home. Joann Kielar and kids put on a puppet show.
879133_web1_Pal-Plumpuppet19-032119
Celebrating World Day of Puppetry, puppeteer and storyteller Joann Kielar visited Plum Community Library for an evening of family fun, including a puppet show and teaching how to make a simple puppet at home. Jordan Ondo, 4, puts the finishing touches on his green alligator puppet.
879133_web1_Pal-Plumpuppet15-032119
Celebrating World Day of Puppetry, puppeteer and storyteller Joann Kielar visited Plum Community Library for an evening of family fun, including a puppet show and teaching how to make a simple puppet at home. Christopher Zapf, 5, adds a mouthfull of teeth to his green alien alligator.

58 minutes ago

Christopher Zapf of Plum recently made a new friend — a zombie alien.

“He comes from a planet that looks like a circle called ‘Chompyland,’ said Christopher, 5. “He has a tongue sticking out. This is awesome.”

The young space traveler was one of 10 children to make new friends with puppeteer Joann Kielar at this month’s Family Night at the Plum Community Library.

Participants used cardboard boxes, construction paper, cotton balls, buttons, clothes pins, glue and other materials to construct their puppets.

“What really impressed me was the way the parents just jumped right in,” Kielar said. “Some groups are scared to try things, but not this group. They were really involved with the kids and made it a wonderful experience the way they just all pitched in and got creative.”

Kielar showed the group how to use cereal boxes and other small cardboard boxes as a foundation for a puppet. She turned the boxes inside out and resealed them. Then she cut a slit in the middle and the sides and folded the box in half to make a mouth.

Children used that template and their imagination to craft unique creatures. Kielar also showed how to use clothes pins to turn dolls and action figures into puppets and make them walk.

“Anyone can do it,” Kielar said about making a puppet. “It’s really easy and it’s a good way to get kids or adults to express themselves. Children will often do things through a puppet that they wouldn’t do themselves. If they’re shy about singing and have a puppet in their hands, it’s like they forget (and start singing).”

Gavin Geiger, 10, of Monroeville crafted a “FrankenBear,” a cross between a bear and the classic horror character, Frankenstein’s monster.

His mother, Renee Geiger, said the family is moving to Plum in the summer, and the library event was a great way to get involved in their new community.

“We’re going to put ourselves into the community and see all the things it offers,” she said. “This is great. This is fabulous. It’s like home-grown, not too big. The kids don’t get lost in the programming.”

Melody Clausen of Plum said she learned how to make Styrofoam puppets from her grandmother, Shirley Crowell, and was happy to share the new puppet making experience with her son, Benjamin Clausen, 5. The pair made an alligator.

“We’re taking pictures and going to send it to Meemaw,” Clausen said. “She would do shows, and as kids we would go do shows with her. She would love getting these pictures.”

The children and parents also participated in a song with their puppets and Kielar at the end of the program.

Tammy Andrews, children’s program/outreach coordinator, said the puppet show was exactly what the monthly Family Night is about.

“I just get excited watching kids create and families create together,” she said.

The program was free. More information about Plum library programs is available at plumlibrary.org or by calling 412-798-7323.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Plum
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.