Get TribLIVE headlines on audio devices; here's how

TribLIVE headlines are now available on Amazon Echo and other audio devices and apps.

The Trib's voice offerings mark the latest move in the company's commitment to giving customers the news they want when and how they want it.

Each day users can hear Alexa read the top local news and sports headlines. Simply ask, "Alexa, what's in the news?" or "Alexa, what's my flash briefing?" and your TribLIVE headlines will play.

Thousands of Western Pennsylvanians are listening to TribLIVE headlines, mostly through Alexa but also on Spotify, iHeartRadio, iTunes and Google Home.

To hear what you are missing on your Echo device, follow these simple steps:

• Launch your Amazon Alexa app and go to the three horizontal lines in the top left corner of the screen. Select "Settings."

• A list of items will appear. Select "Flash briefing."

• At the top of the screen, you can "add flash briefing content." Select that.

• In the search bar, type triblive.

• Three results will be found: TribLIVE Pittsburgh, TribLIVE Valley News and TribLIVE Westmoreland. Click whichever edition of headlines you would like to hear, then click "Enable."

• If you add more than one edition, you can go back into "Settings" and edit the order in which you want to hear the headlines.

To find the Trib on other devices, follow these instructions:

Google Home

Say "OK, Google, play TribLIVE Pittsburgh News" (or TribLIVE Westmoreland News or TribLIVE Valley News Dispatch News."

iTunes

Open iTunes Store and search "TribLIVE". Select from the 3 editions: Pittsburgh, Westmoreland or Valley News Dispatch.

iHeartRadio

Open iHeartRadio app, search "TribLIVE." Select from the 3 editions: Pittsburgh, Westmoreland or Valley News Dispatch.

Spotify

Open the Spotify app, search "TribLIVE." Select from the 3 editions: Pittsburgh, Westmoreland or Valley News Dispatch.