Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Get TribLIVE headlines on audio devices; here's how

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 30, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices.
Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices.
Amazon Echo
Amazon Echo

TribLIVE headlines are now available on Amazon Echo and other audio devices and apps.

The Trib's voice offerings mark the latest move in the company's commitment to giving customers the news they want when and how they want it.

Each day users can hear Alexa read the top local news and sports headlines. Simply ask, "Alexa, what's in the news?" or "Alexa, what's my flash briefing?" and your TribLIVE headlines will play.

Thousands of Western Pennsylvanians are listening to TribLIVE headlines, mostly through Alexa but also on Spotify, iHeartRadio, iTunes and Google Home.

To hear what you are missing on your Echo device, follow these simple steps:

• Launch your Amazon Alexa app and go to the three horizontal lines in the top left corner of the screen. Select "Settings."

 

• A list of items will appear. Select "Flash briefing."

 

 

• At the top of the screen, you can "add flash briefing content." Select that.

• In the search bar, type triblive.

 

 

• Three results will be found: TribLIVE Pittsburgh, TribLIVE Valley News and TribLIVE Westmoreland. Click whichever edition of headlines you would like to hear, then click "Enable."

 

 

• If you add more than one edition, you can go back into "Settings" and edit the order in which you want to hear the headlines.

 

 

To find the Trib on other devices, follow these instructions:

Google Home

Say "OK, Google, play TribLIVE Pittsburgh News" (or TribLIVE Westmoreland News or TribLIVE Valley News Dispatch News."

iTunes

Open iTunes Store and search "TribLIVE". Select from the 3 editions: Pittsburgh, Westmoreland or Valley News Dispatch.

iHeartRadio

Open iHeartRadio app, search "TribLIVE." Select from the 3 editions: Pittsburgh, Westmoreland or Valley News Dispatch.

Spotify

Open the Spotify app, search "TribLIVE." Select from the 3 editions: Pittsburgh, Westmoreland or Valley News Dispatch.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me