Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Ohio-based doughnut manufacturer expanding into Western Pennsylvania

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
An array of 'May the 4th Be With You' doughnuts made by Mary Ann Donuts.
Submitted
An array of 'May the 4th Be With You' doughnuts made by Mary Ann Donuts.
Mary Ann Donuts delivery trucks are now driving delivery routes in Western Pennsylvania.
Submitted
Mary Ann Donuts delivery trucks are now driving delivery routes in Western Pennsylvania.

Just in time for National Donut Day, Canton, Ohio-based Mary Ann Donuts is expanding its wholesale operations into Western Pennsylvania, the company said.

The family-owned company began distributing its homemade doughnuts via Circle K stores in Beaver, Allegheny, Washington and Fayette counties last week, said President Pat Welden.

"There's just a tremendous growth opportunity in the convenience store market (in Western Pennsylvania)," he said. "We have a good relationship with Circle K, and they asked us to help them out in this area."

Mary Ann already distributes doughnuts, cream sticks and muffins to hundreds of convenience stores in northeast and central Ohio and in Michigan.

The expansion into Pennsylvania includes 20 Circle K stores in Pittsburgh, Sharpsburg, Aliquippa, Ambridge, Charmichaels, Connellsville, Uniontown and Washington, as well as Erie, Welden said.

"As things grow, we're probably looking to open a depot (in Western Pennsylvania) and expand once the need for more routes arises," he said, noting that the company is hiring drivers.

Welden said the convenience store locations carry Mary Ann products that are baked and delivered fresh daily.

"Our cream sticks are our claim to fame," he said.

Welden's parents, Pete and Mary Edna Welden, founded Mary Ann Donuts in Canton in 1947, naming the business after their first child.

The business has grown to include five franchise retail stores in Stark County and 400 convenience store locations.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

Related Content
Doughnuts or donuts, today they are free
It's Friday. And it's National Doughnut (or Donut) Day. Or, as some of us might see it, today is a perfection combination of "sweet" and ...
Dapper Doughnut offers free minis at grand opening
The Dapper Doughnut shop, 1669 New Stanton Ruffsdale Road, New Stanton, will hold a grand opening 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 10. Those attending ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me