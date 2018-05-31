Ohio-based doughnut manufacturer expanding into Western Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just in time for National Donut Day, Canton, Ohio-based Mary Ann Donuts is expanding its wholesale operations into Western Pennsylvania, the company said.

The family-owned company began distributing its homemade doughnuts via Circle K stores in Beaver, Allegheny, Washington and Fayette counties last week, said President Pat Welden.

"There's just a tremendous growth opportunity in the convenience store market (in Western Pennsylvania)," he said. "We have a good relationship with Circle K, and they asked us to help them out in this area."

Mary Ann already distributes doughnuts, cream sticks and muffins to hundreds of convenience stores in northeast and central Ohio and in Michigan.

The expansion into Pennsylvania includes 20 Circle K stores in Pittsburgh, Sharpsburg, Aliquippa, Ambridge, Charmichaels, Connellsville, Uniontown and Washington, as well as Erie, Welden said.

"As things grow, we're probably looking to open a depot (in Western Pennsylvania) and expand once the need for more routes arises," he said, noting that the company is hiring drivers.

Welden said the convenience store locations carry Mary Ann products that are baked and delivered fresh daily.

"Our cream sticks are our claim to fame," he said.

Welden's parents, Pete and Mary Edna Welden, founded Mary Ann Donuts in Canton in 1947, naming the business after their first child.

The business has grown to include five franchise retail stores in Stark County and 400 convenience store locations.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.