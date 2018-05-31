Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

VA will host series of town hall meetings to hear from Pittsburgh-area veterans

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 2:57 p.m.

The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System and the Veterans Health Administration want to hear from the region's veterans and will host a series of town hall meetings to do just that.

“We want to hear from the veterans so we can better serve them,” VA spokeswoman Shelley Nulph said.

Meetings in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Washington, Beaver, Fayette and Belmont (Ohio) counties will take place through mid-July to seek veterans' input on the VA and how it can be improved.

Nulph said those in attendance will largely set the agenda.

“We'll give brief remarks and make some announcements,” she said. “But really, the primary goal is to hear from veterans: what they want to know, what they like and dislike.”

Meetings are set for these dates:

June 25: American Legion, 168 Park Ave., Washington, 6 p.m.

June 27: VA Heinz Campus, 1010 Delafield Road, O'Hara, 11 a.m.; and Rochester VFW, 179 Virginia Ave., Rochester, 6 p.m.

June 28: American Legion, 109 S. Fifth St., Jeannette, 6 p.m.

July 9: AMVETS, 123 Buttermilk Lane, Hopwood, 6 p.m.

July 10: Belmont County Veterans Service Center, 3326 Belmont St., Bellaire, Ohio, 6 p.m.

The meetings will also include representatives from the Veterans Benefit Administration, “so if vets are having issues with their claims or benefits they're receiving, they can get answers for that as well,” Nulph said.

For more, visit Pittsburgh.VA.gov .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me