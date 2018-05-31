VA will host series of town hall meetings to hear from Pittsburgh-area veterans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System and the Veterans Health Administration want to hear from the region's veterans and will host a series of town hall meetings to do just that.

“We want to hear from the veterans so we can better serve them,” VA spokeswoman Shelley Nulph said.

Meetings in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Washington, Beaver, Fayette and Belmont (Ohio) counties will take place through mid-July to seek veterans' input on the VA and how it can be improved.

Nulph said those in attendance will largely set the agenda.

“We'll give brief remarks and make some announcements,” she said. “But really, the primary goal is to hear from veterans: what they want to know, what they like and dislike.”

Meetings are set for these dates:

June 25: American Legion, 168 Park Ave., Washington, 6 p.m.

June 27: VA Heinz Campus, 1010 Delafield Road, O'Hara, 11 a.m.; and Rochester VFW, 179 Virginia Ave., Rochester, 6 p.m.

June 28: American Legion, 109 S. Fifth St., Jeannette, 6 p.m.

July 9: AMVETS, 123 Buttermilk Lane, Hopwood, 6 p.m.

July 10: Belmont County Veterans Service Center, 3326 Belmont St., Bellaire, Ohio, 6 p.m.

The meetings will also include representatives from the Veterans Benefit Administration, “so if vets are having issues with their claims or benefits they're receiving, they can get answers for that as well,” Nulph said.

For more, visit Pittsburgh.VA.gov .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.