Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Dan Rooney's Irish library finds a new home

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Steelers owner Dan Rooney holds the Lombardi Trophy after the Steelers won Super Bowl XL on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Steelers owner Dan Rooney holds the Lombardi Trophy after the Steelers won Super Bowl XL on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit.

The late Dan Rooney left Pittsburgh more than just the Steelers.

Now, thanks to Rooney, hibernophiles -- lovers of all things Irish-- can share in the late ambassador's love of the literature and history of his family's homeland at Duquesne University.

The university is the alma mater of the late Steelers chairman who died on Apr. 13, 2017. And now will be the new home of Rooney's collection of 438 volumes on Irish history and literature.

While Rooney was best known in Western Pennsylvania as the man who built the Steel Curtain and the U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-2012, his love of Irish literature was another major thread in the multi-hued texture of a life that spanned 84 years.

Rooney may be the only figure elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to ever launch a literature prize. The co-founder of the Ireland Fund launched the Rooney Prize for Irish Literature in 1976. Over the next 40 years, the prize would honor more than 40 up and coming young Irish writers.

Duquesne officials said the Daniel M. Rooney Irish History and Literature Collection that includes 438 volumes dating from the early 19th century to the present will be housed in the university's Gumberg Library.

A signed volume of poetry by William Butler Yeats; John Carr's 1806 edition of The Stranger in Ireland ; Samuel Beckett's limited edition of Poems 1930-1989 ;Statistical Survey of the County of Dublin from 1801; James Stuart's Historical Memoirs of the City of Armagh and Sir Jonah Barrington's two-volume Historic Memoirs of Ireland are among the volumes in the collection.

“We're incredibly honored to have received this significant collection of works on Irish history and literature from the late Dan Rooney,” Duquesne President Ken Gormley said, announcing the gift.

“Dan Rooney was a man of great compassion and integrity who was known for his deep love of Pittsburgh and Ireland. Through this very generous gift, future generations of faculty, students and scholars at Duquesne University will benefit from Ambassador Rooney's lifetime devotion to literature, learning and love for the communities that were so dear to him,” Gormley said.

A 1955 graduate of Duquesne, Rooney also left his fingerprints on Duquesne at the Arthur J. Rooney Field, the campus football stadium named for his late father that he helped develop.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me