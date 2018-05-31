Quo Vadis camp helps boys in grades 9-12 think about priesthood

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Young men in grades 9-12 who are interested in the priesthood are being encouraged by the Diocese of Greensburg to attend the Quo Vadis priesthood discernment camp in July.

The camp, co-sponsored by the Diocese of Erie, combines traditional summer camp activities with daily Mass, adoration and spiritual direction.

“This week is a week to step out of the world of distraction and temptation and learn how to listen,” the Rev. Tyler Bandura, director of the Office for Priestly Vocations, told the Catholic Accent.

Quo Vadis, Latin for “where are you going?” is one of several diocesan programs designed to help boys and young men discern a call to the priesthood. Jeremiah Days is geared toward middle school-aged boys.

The Quo Vadis camp will be held from July 8-11 at St. Philip Catholic Church & Retreat Center in Linesville, Crawford County, near Pymatuning State Park.

Among the camp speakers will be Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic and Erie Bishop Lawrence T. Persico.

To register, email Bandura at vocations@dioceseofgreensburg.org .

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.