Red Cross looking for blood donors to avoid summer shortages
The Red Cross is looking for people to donate blood to alleviate shortages at hospitals over the summer.
The Red Cross has been running a “missing types” campaign over the last month, which removed the letters A, B and C from various brand's logos, social media pages, signs and websites.
More than 1,000 partners across the country, from small businesses to national brands, have signed on to join the movement and raise awareness about the importance of blood donors.
The Red Cross said during the summer, especially around holidays like Independence Day, donations often don't keep pace with patient needs.
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
There are dozens opportunities for people who want to donate in Western Pennsylvania:
Butler County
June 26: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 West Jefferson Street
Westmoreland County
Greensburg
June 27: Noon-6 p.m., Greensburg Blood Donation Center, 351 Harvey Avenue
June 28: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 Fairfield Dr
July 9: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Seton Hill University McKenna Center, Seton Hill Dr
July 9: 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m., Levin Furniture Store - Greensburg, US 30 5280 Suite 2
July 11: Noon-6 p.m., Greensburg Blood Donation Center, 351 Harvey Avenue
Jeannette
June 28: 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m., American Legion Post #344, 344 S Fifth St
Latrobe
July 2: 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m., American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St
Beaver County
Beaver
July 4: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Heritage Valley Beaver Education Center, 1000 Dutch Ridge Road
Midland
July 10: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Midland Gymnasium, 901 Midland Ave
New Brighton
July 6: 1:30 p.m.-7 p.m., New Brighton United Methodist Church, 1033 Sixth Ave.
Clarion County
Clarion
June 26: 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Clarion Park Inn, 45 Holiday Inn Road
July 2: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m., Clarion American Legion, 530 E Main Street
July 4: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Clarion Mall, 22631 Route 68
July 10: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Clarion Limestone Fire Department, 9790 Route 66
July 13: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Gemmell Student Center, Wilson Avenue
Knox
July 3: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m., Knox American Legion, 70 Veterans Road
Fayette County
Uniontown
July 5: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., PennDot, 825 North Gallatin Ave
July 10: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m., Fireman's Social Hall, 58 Dunbar Street
Greene County
Waynesburg
July 2: 1:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Greene County Fairgrounds Building 10, 107 Fairgrounds Road
Indiana County
Blairsville
July 11: 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m., Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 135 E. Burrell St.
Clune
June 25: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Coal Run Fire Department, 2049 Coal Run Road
Indiana
July 2: 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Indiana Eagles FOE 1468, 420 Philadelphia St
July 4: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Avenue
July 6: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Indiana Regional Medical Center, 835 Hospital Road, Box 788
Lawrence County
New Castle
July 11: Noon-5:30 p.m., Highland Presbyterian Church, 708 Highland Avenue
Mercer County
Hermitage
June 28: Noon-5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd
July 5: Noon-5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd
Mercer
July 5: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., The Lakes at Jefferson, 7271 West Market Street
Sandy Lake
June 29: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Harmony Echoes School, 33 Oak St