Red Cross looking for blood donors to avoid summer shortages

The Red Cross is looking for people to donate blood to alleviate shortages at hospitals over the summer.

The Red Cross has been running a “missing types” campaign over the last month, which removed the letters A, B and C from various brand's logos, social media pages, signs and websites.

More than 1,000 partners across the country, from small businesses to national brands, have signed on to join the movement and raise awareness about the importance of blood donors.

The Red Cross said during the summer, especially around holidays like Independence Day, donations often don't keep pace with patient needs.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

There are dozens opportunities for people who want to donate in Western Pennsylvania:

Butler County

June 26: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 West Jefferson Street

Westmoreland County

Greensburg

June 27: Noon-6 p.m., Greensburg Blood Donation Center, 351 Harvey Avenue

June 28: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 Fairfield Dr

July 9: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Seton Hill University McKenna Center, Seton Hill Dr

July 9: 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m., Levin Furniture Store - Greensburg, US 30 5280 Suite 2

July 11: Noon-6 p.m., Greensburg Blood Donation Center, 351 Harvey Avenue

Jeannette

June 28: 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m., American Legion Post #344, 344 S Fifth St

Latrobe

July 2: 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m., American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St

Beaver County

Beaver

July 4: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Heritage Valley Beaver Education Center, 1000 Dutch Ridge Road

Midland

July 10: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Midland Gymnasium, 901 Midland Ave

New Brighton

July 6: 1:30 p.m.-7 p.m., New Brighton United Methodist Church, 1033 Sixth Ave.

Clarion County

Clarion

June 26: 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Clarion Park Inn, 45 Holiday Inn Road

July 2: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m., Clarion American Legion, 530 E Main Street

July 4: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Clarion Mall, 22631 Route 68

July 10: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Clarion Limestone Fire Department, 9790 Route 66

July 13: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Gemmell Student Center, Wilson Avenue

Knox

July 3: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m., Knox American Legion, 70 Veterans Road

Fayette County

Uniontown

July 5: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., PennDot, 825 North Gallatin Ave

July 10: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m., Fireman's Social Hall, 58 Dunbar Street

Greene County

Waynesburg

July 2: 1:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Greene County Fairgrounds Building 10, 107 Fairgrounds Road

Indiana County

Blairsville

July 11: 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m., Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 135 E. Burrell St.

Clune

June 25: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Coal Run Fire Department, 2049 Coal Run Road

Indiana

July 2: 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Indiana Eagles FOE 1468, 420 Philadelphia St

July 4: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Avenue

July 6: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Indiana Regional Medical Center, 835 Hospital Road, Box 788

Lawrence County

New Castle

July 11: Noon-5:30 p.m., Highland Presbyterian Church, 708 Highland Avenue

Mercer County

Hermitage

June 28: Noon-5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd

July 5: Noon-5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd

Mercer

July 5: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., The Lakes at Jefferson, 7271 West Market Street

Sandy Lake

June 29: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Harmony Echoes School, 33 Oak St