Levin's offers to exchange customers' old American flags until July 4

Levin Furniture is debuting a program for customers to exchange their old American flag for a new one.

Worn or faded American flags can be exchanged at all 35 Levin's showrooms in Pennsylvania and Ohio, the company said.

Those who turn in flags between June 29 and July 4 will receive a new 3-by-5-foot flag. The old flags will be properly disposed of by Levin's, the company said.

“We help families beautify their homes daily, and we want their flags to look beautiful waving from the front porches and backyards in every community we serve,” said Chris Pelcher, executive vice president and general manager.

Founded in Mt. Pleasant in 1920, Levin's was sold to the Michigan-based Art Van Furniture LLC in November 2017.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.