Regional

On top of heat, DEP issues air-quality advisory for Saturday for southwest Pa.

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, June 29, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
DEP officials have issued an air-quality advisory for Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Eric Felack | Tribune-Review
Updated 11 hours ago

It isn't just the heat that could get to you today. State environmental officials are also issuing a public advisory about air quality on the final day of June.

The state's Department of Environmental Protection has designated it as a “Code Orange Air Quality Action Day” for ozone levels in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette and Washington counties on a day when temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-90s by late afternoon, according to Weather.com.

More than a dozen counties outside of southwest Pennsylvania are also subject to the advisory.

“On Saturday, a strong ridge of high pressure centered over the eastern U.S. will promote sunshine, light southwesterly winds and temperatures rising into the mid-90s,” DEP officials said in Friday's release. “As a result, ozone levels will rise to the ‘Code Orange' (level).”

Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution, DEP officials said, and should limit outdoor activities.

A few measures can help boost air quality in the region, including:

• Refueling cars and trucks after dusk

• Setting air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature

• Carpooling or using public transportation

• Combining errands to reduce trips.

For more information, visit DEP.PA.gov.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

