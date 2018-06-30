Butler woman charged with stealing, leaking patient information from UPMC, AHN

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on Thursday indicted a Butler woman on charges of wrongfully obtaining and disclosing patients' health information, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady.

Linda Sue Kalina, 61, was a patient information coordinator, first at UPMC, then for the Allegheny Health Network.

From March 2016 through August 2017, Kalina “wrongfully obtained” health information for 111 patients in violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, aka HIPAA, which protects patient privacy, according to a Friday statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On four occasions, she “wrongfully disclosed” health information on three patients with “the intent to cause malicious harm,” the attorney's office said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carolyn Bloch is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The charges are the result of an FBI investigation.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jtierney@tribweb.com, 724-836-6646 or via Twitter @Soolseem.