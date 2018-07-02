Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Gas prices expected to go higher for second half of summer

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, July 2, 2018, 8:24 a.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

Gas prices in the Pittsburgh area and nationally fell in the past month, but they are expected to climb in the second half of the summer, according to price analyst firm GasBuddy.

“Going into the July 4 holiday, I can't remember the last time oil markets were so active,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil has surged over 10 percent just in time for summer's busiest travel holiday, costing motorists over $1 billion more than last year.”

In Pittsburgh, gas prices have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.08, according to GasBuddy's survey of 731 stations. That's higher than the $2.84 national average, which is unchanged from last week.

Prices in Pittsburgh were 55.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, but 8.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has dropped 10.7 cents per gallon during the past month and stands 62.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Undoubtedly, the second half of the summer will be pricier than the first, thanks to OPEC's production increase falling short of expectations, sanctions to be placed back on Iran by November and falling U.S. oil inventories,” DeHaan said.

“And to rub some salt in the wound, hurricane season is still upon us, adding more guess work to where gas prices might spend the second half of the summer,” he said. “Make no mistake, it won't be pretty, not nearly as ‘pretty' as the first half of the summer. Be ready for volatility and likely higher prices at the pump in July and August.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

