Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Washington County

Southwestern Pennsylvania's newest medical marijuana dispensary is open for business in Washington County.

The Healing Center on 799 West Chestnut Street opened to the public Saturday after holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 25.

The dispensary treats walk-in customers with a medical marijuana card on a first-come first serve basis, and sells a variety of medical marijuana products. It's open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

"(Washington) has been a particularly hard-hit area by the opioid crisis, so we feel we can be very helpful in curbing that, Healing Center co-founder Chris Kohan said in a statement. "We'll be treating an awful lot of people who have problems with opioids."

The center will also hold yoga classes and massage therapy in addition to selling marijuana.

The Healing Center will employ more than 20 people in Washington, according to the company.

It is set to open a site in Monroeville in a few months, and a third location in Cranberry later this year.

It joins the Solevo dispensary in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood the CY+ dispensaries in Pittsburgh and Butler.

