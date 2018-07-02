Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Washington County

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, July 2, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
The Healing Center medical marijuana dispensary in Washington County.
The Healing Center
The Healing Center medical marijuana dispensary in Washington County.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Southwestern Pennsylvania's newest medical marijuana dispensary is open for business in Washington County.

The Healing Center on 799 West Chestnut Street opened to the public Saturday after holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 25.

The dispensary treats walk-in customers with a medical marijuana card on a first-come first serve basis, and sells a variety of medical marijuana products. It's open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

"(Washington) has been a particularly hard-hit area by the opioid crisis, so we feel we can be very helpful in curbing that, Healing Center co-founder Chris Kohan said in a statement. "We'll be treating an awful lot of people who have problems with opioids."

The center will also hold yoga classes and massage therapy in addition to selling marijuana.

The Healing Center will employ more than 20 people in Washington, according to the company.

It is set to open a site in Monroeville in a few months, and a third location in Cranberry later this year.

It joins the Solevo dispensary in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood the CY+ dispensaries in Pittsburgh and Butler.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jtierney@tribweb.com, 724-836-6646, or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me